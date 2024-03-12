Bollywood's Hottest Duo, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, Set to Say 'I Do'

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, a couple for several years now, are finally taking the plunge! The wedding bells are set to chime in the coming days at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Manesar, Haryana. This picturesque location nestled amidst the Aravalli Range holds special meaning for the couple, as both Kriti and Pulkit hail from Delhi and have their families residing in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Fans got a whiff of their impending nuptials in February when Kriti and Pulkit shared mushy posts from their romantic getaway on Valentine's Day. The captions fueled the rumours with hints of a March wedding. Kriti posted a picture with Pulkit, writing, "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," while Pulkit's post featuring them embracing on a boat simply read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

















The soon-to-be-married couple has shared screen space in several Bollywood films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. While this is Kriti's first marriage, Pulkit was previously married but is now divorced.

On the professional front, Pulkit recently entertained audiences with his role in Fukrey 3 and a guest appearance in Zoya Akhtar's web series Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, slated for release in May 2024. With wedding bells ringing and exciting film projects on the horizon, Kriti and Pulkit have a lot to celebrate!