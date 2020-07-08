Bollywood's Veteran Actor Jagdeep Jafri Dies At 81 In Mumbai
Bollywood's veteran actor and one of the finest comedians Jagdeep Jafri passes away at 8:40 PM at his home in Mumbai. According to sources, this B-Town actor was suffering from age-related issues.
He is born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri but he became popular with his stage name Jagdeep… He was a popular comedian in 70s and worked in movies for almost 3 decades making all the movie buffs go ROFL with his ultimate comedy timing.
Jagdeep is all remembered with his movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Brahmachari, Naagin, etc. Even his son Javed Jafri is a popular Bollywood actor who is known for his amazing comic timings and stunning dancing skills.
Jagdeep (or Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away today at the age of 81. He started as child artist and had a career spanning over 6 decades and acted in more than 400 films. Bollywood lost one of its finest comedians of all times. "Soorma Bhopali" will be missed. Seen with his son #javedjaffrey RIP! #jagdeep
Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani has announced this news through his Insta page and mourned for the ace actor's loss.
Jagdeep's family members informed that, his last rites will be conducted tomorrow morning at Shia Kabristan in Mumbai.