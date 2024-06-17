  • Menu
UPSC Civils (prelims)exam held smoothfully

UPSC Civils (prelims)exam held smoothfully
Tirupati: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination was held on Sunday in a peaceful atmosphere. District Collector Pravin Kumar said the...

Tirupati: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination was held on Sunday in a peaceful atmosphere. District Collector Pravin Kumar said the examination was held in 11 centres in Tirupati for which 5,518 candidates have registered.

The examination was held in two sessions. For the first session, 2,728 candidates have attended, which is 49.44 per cent, whereas 2,721 have attended the second session, which is 49.31 per cent.

The Collector said the question papers were taken from the strong room amid tight security and all facilities have been provided at examination centres. With the cooperation of all departments concerned, the examination was held in a peaceful atmosphere, he stated.

