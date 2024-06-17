Live
- Telangana Governor greets people on Bakrid eve
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- KCR has right to demand recuse: Ex-mantri
- KCR can be called for direct questioning: PPA probe chief
- Citizens brace up for Bakrid festival; cops on high alert
- Chandrababu set to visit Polavaram project after assuming charge
- Govt: 24 lakh new applications in process for ration cards
Just In
NACS invites applications for cyber security courses
The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications from Telangana State for its Government of India certified cyber security & ethical hacking courses online training.
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications from Telangana State for its Government of India certified cyber security & ethical hacking courses online training. Those with qualifications of 10+2, degree, diploma, engineering, and PG can apply.
Applicants can choose from a variety of courses, including Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Master Programme in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These courses have durations ranging from six months to a year.
A special aspect of the programme is the financial assistance available to a wide range of applicants. Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children, are entitled to a 50% fee reduction through the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.
Graduates of these courses can anticipate a range of job prospects, including roles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, and Security Analyst, among others. Those interested can apply on https://nacsindia.org or call 7893141797. The last date to apply is June 24.