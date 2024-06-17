  • Menu
NACS invites applications for cyber security courses

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications from Telangana State for its Government of India certified cyber security & ethical hacking courses online training. Those with qualifications of 10+2, degree, diploma, engineering, and PG can apply.

Applicants can choose from a variety of courses, including Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Master Programme in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These courses have durations ranging from six months to a year.

A special aspect of the programme is the financial assistance available to a wide range of applicants. Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children, are entitled to a 50% fee reduction through the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.

Graduates of these courses can anticipate a range of job prospects, including roles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, and Security Analyst, among others. Those interested can apply on https://nacsindia.org or call 7893141797. The last date to apply is June 24.

