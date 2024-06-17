Live
Act tough against perpetrators breaching peace: MoS Home Bandi Sanjay
enquires about disturbances in Medak with State police officials
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has asked the senior officials of Telangana State Police to act tough against those disrupting peace.
The Union Minister's intervention comes on Sunday, against the backdrop of the disturbances in Medak. Kumar inquired with the senior state police officials about the incidents and the prevailing situation in Medak.
The minister called on the phone and inquired to take stock of the incidents from the state police officials. Besides, he stressed taking necessary steps, standing by the side of the victims in the incident and acting tough against the perpetrators disturbing the peace and tranquility.
The minister reportedly noted not to foist any cases illegally against the innocents and trouble them. Restoring and bringing back normalcy rests on the steps taken by the police in the Medak incident, he said. Besides, the MoS has also pointed out to the senior state police officials to act impartially in maintaining law and order.