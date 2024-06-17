Will mention journalists’ problems in Assembly: Puthalapattu MLA Murali

Tirupati: Newly elected Puthalapattu MLA Dr K Murali Mohan said that he will be grateful to the journalist community, which has embraced him and helped in his growth to become a member of legislative assembly. On the occasion of his election to the Assembly in the recent elections, he was felicitated under the auspices of Tirupati Press Club on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, journalist-turned-legislator Murali felt that his victory was a respect to the journalist community and the people of Puthalapattu constituency. By dreaming from childhood to become a legislator, he worked hard all these years and finally could fulfil his dream. Saying that he has complete idea of people’s problems and the issues being faced by journalists, Murali said that now he got an opportunity to speak on the journalist problems in the assembly.

TDP chief and CM N Chandrbaabu Naidu has reposed faith in him and gave the opportunity to contest from Puthalapattu while the constituents showed enormous love and affection towards him for which he will be grateful to them for ever. Giving assurance to journalists, Murali said that he will take up the issue of providing own site for Tirupati Press Club and house sites to the journalists.

Press Club president J Bhaskar Reddy, secretary Balachandra, treasurer Srikanth, senior journalists Devarajan, PV Ravi Kumar, RM Uma Maheswar Rao, P Ramachandra Reddy, AD Rangarajan, K Nethaji and several others spoke on the occasion and recalled their association with MLA Murali Mohan.