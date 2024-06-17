Totapuri mango price fixed at Rs 30K per ton

Tirupati: District Collector Pravin Kumar made it clear that the buyers of Totapuri mango variety have to pay Rs 30,000 per ton to farmers. He warned the owners of pulp industries, mango ramp owners and other potential buyers that stringent action will be initiated if they pay less than Rs 30,000 per ton to farmers.

The mango crop is being cultivated in Tirupati district in 52,000 acres, while there was a significant drop in yield this year. While in normal course, the farmers used to get 4-6 tons of yield per acre, this year they are not even getting two tons. With the considerable drop in yield, farmers felt that they will get better pricing whereas the prices have been coming down for the past 4-5 days. In view of this, the Collector has reviewed the situation with horticulture, marketing and other department officials and fixed the price per ton as Rs 30,000. If anyone defies these instructions and pays a lower price, the officials will take action on them.

It may be recalled that Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani took initiative and took to the notice of the Collector about the syndicate comprising pulp industries, Mango Mandi owners and others in fixing the prices according to their whims and fancies. Following this, the Collector reviewed the issue with the officials and took an appropriate decision which the mango farmers have

been hailing. In fact, every year, mango farmers in the district have been facing similar problems with the dominance of pulp industries and other wholesalers. They have been forming a syndicate and fixing much lower prices for Totapuri varieties which are being cultivated by majority of farmers in the district. With this, the farmers do not get the support price forcing the government involvement every year.