Take stringent steps to stave off NEET-like rows: KTR to Centre

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the confusion surrounding the NEET examination had dashed the hopes of students and parents who dreamt of seeing their children become doctors. He demanded stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

KTR condemned the Central government for its inaction despite reports that NEET question papers were being sold in Bihar for up to Rs 30 lakh each, with several arrests already made. He accused the Central government of neglecting its responsibility and adopting a lackadaisical attitude towards the NEET entrance exam from the outset. He alleged that despite numerous allegations and suspicions surrounding the prestigious NEET exam, the Modi government has not yet responded, which he found unacceptable.

He questioned why the Prime Minister, who frequently holds discussions with students about exams, has remained silent on the critical issue of NEET.

In his open letter to the NDA government, KTR demanded a thorough investigation into the entire matter and strict action against those found responsible. He also called for reassurance to be given to students and their parents. He said that the issue was not limited to NEET but affects several competitive exams conducted under the NTA's supervision, which could lead to a loss of trust among students. KTR reassured that the BRS would fight for the rights of students affected by these irregularities.