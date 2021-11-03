Bunty Aur Bubli 2: Saif Ali Khan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are once again teaming up for the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'. Along with these two actors, the sequel also holds lead roles for young actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The makers also released the trailer of this comedy entertainer as the release date is nearing and made us know the basic plot of this movie. Off late, Saif Ali Khan spoke to the media and praised Siddhant Chaturvedi.



He started off by saying, "Siddhant is a star, no question about that. For someone so young to have the screen presence that he has and the acting maturity that he exhibits, he is definitely one of the most exciting talents that the industry has chanced upon."

He also added "We have to credit Zoya Akhtar for discovering him for 'Gully Boy' and Adi (Aditya Chopra) for believing that he can be a quintessential hero in a comedy genre which is one of the toughest for any actor to crack."

Saying Siddhant is natural in the front of the camera, he said: "He is fantastic in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and he lights up the screen with his performance and persona every time he comes on screen. This film will showcase him as a masala Hindi film hero and from what I have seen of him, he thoroughly relishes being one."

Speaking about Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie, it is being directed by Varun V Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra under his homer banner Yash Raj Movies. Going with the trailer, the movie starts off with showing off how Rani and Saif lead their lives after bidding adieu to their 'Theif' appeals. But, the twists unfold with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari adapting the name of Bunty Aur Babli. They start looting money from many people being in disguise and use the name of Bunty and Babli by fooling the Police officers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie will hit the big screens on 19th November, 2021!