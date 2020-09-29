Buzz: Deepika Broke Down During NCB Questioning, Sandalwood Actors Bail Rejected

The bail applications of two Sandalwood stars Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani who were arrested in connection with drug peddling was rejected by special court for Narcotics Drugs and psychotropic Substances.

The anticipatory bail pleas of Shiva Prakash and Vijay Kumar were also rejected. It may be recalled that these two became elusive after their names appeared in the FIR related to the Nexus between Sandalwood and the drug peddlers.

However, defense lawyers said that they would procure a copy of the order and study them after which they would approach the High court. However, in a setback the bail pleas of others which include Virender khanna, Prashanth Ranka, Prathik Shetty, model Niyas Mohammed and others were adjourned for October 1 and September 30.

According to defense advocates, the arrests and investigations were made by the police only based on hearsay and not on material evidence to establish the role of the accused. In response to this, special public prosecutors justified the police actions telling that digital evidences were procured to prove the role of the accused and contented that since the accused are influential, they may change the line of the case if given bail.

On the other hand ,some of the accused who were quarantined were shifted to under trial prisoners barracks after finishing 14 days of quarantine besides remanding them in judicial custody.

Ragini has been moved to old women's barracks which is in the line of cells where AIADMK secretary Sasikala and her cousin are imprisoned. And the drug racket case elsewhere in the country is taking vicious turns.

Cine stars who are being investigated are having a tough time with the Investigators. We hear that Deepika Padukone broke down in tears thrice during investigations. Besides, the celebrities are maintaining low profile with their sober attires while attending investigations which may be because they want to ignore and leave behind their stardom to ensure that their glam look may give contra effects giving rise to trolling on social media.