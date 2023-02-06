Celebrity Wishes Pour In for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been in a relationship for three years, are set to tie the knot on February 7. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun, with celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Isha Ambani in attendance. According to reports, the couple has booked the luxurious Suryagarh fortress in Jaisalmer for their wedding.

Many celebrities have extended their warm wishes for the couple, with Boman Irani wishing for health, long life, togetherness, and understanding for his Student of the Year co-star and his future wife. Gauahar Khan also wished for the couple to have cute babies in the future.



Today, the couple will host a welcome lunch at Courtyard, Suryagarh, followed by a sangeet ceremony at Sunset Patio in the evening. On the wedding day, the haldi ceremony will take place at the two types of Haveli, followed by a day wedding at Bawdi. The reception is also expected to be held on the same day at Celebration Lawn.



Stay tuned for more updates on the Sid-Kiara wedding.

