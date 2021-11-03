Change is what keeps me going: Hrithik Roshan

Known for living on the edge, Hrithik Roshan takes the starring role as a modern explorer for Swiss watchmaker Rados campaign to launch the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic. In the new brand video, Hrithik is seen walking through the wilderness and embracing its spirit at its peak. In this immersive experience with nature, he embodies the ethos and curiosity of the contemporary voyager, eager to discover and feel with abandon.

The launch of the new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is timed to celebrate a milestone, the Bollywood celebrity's 10th anniversary of his premiere as global brand ambassador for the renowned Swiss watchmaker. Hrithik shares his view on future of Indian cinema and his decade journey with the brand.

Industries like travel tourism, events and films have been the hardest hit. Are you excited to start jet setting again and are you looking forward to cinemas reopening?



The last two years have been challenging on a number of accounts. From health, emotional well being to change in the dynamics of businesses.

Personally, as an actor, cinemas are out of reach and film shoots are on hold due to travel and movement constraints. It has been a dystopian experience. I'm just relieved to begin getting back to normalcy. If the experience of the recent past has taught me anything is the strong spirit of survival that runs through us living beings. In the near future, I see the industries bounce back, stronger (fingers crossed).

Your go to style?



The definition of style to me is a comfortable solution to your daily hustle requirements. So going by how my day is planned, my style mantra would be to opt for basics that meet the demand of my work while keeping me comfortable.

Change is the only constant and time is of the essence, do you feel one needs to be flexible or ahead of the game?



Well, change is the crux of evolution, isn't it? To me, change is an inevitable part of human nature. It's more of a personal calling than a worldly trend. The best way to embrace change is to focus on yourself, living your idea of the best life and being the best version of yourself. Change, in fact, is what keeps me going.

It's been a decade of synergy between you and the brand. How do you feel about it?



Well, it's been really satisfying. In all ways, the fact that they actually make a product that I like and really enjoy wearing. With Rado, my journey started at such a young age. My dad used to wear it and I remember the watch, I used to imagine myself wearing it when I grew up. Little did I know that I would be the brand ambassador for it. It's been a long journey and I've really enjoyed working with Rado. I love their innovative pursuit. I love subtleties, aesthetics that are not too in your face and Rado resonates with the same emotion.