Chehre Teaser: It's All About Questioning The Justice System

The long wait is over… Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' teaser is finally released on social media. This movie holds a lot of expectations as it is a multi-starrer and has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. Even the gripping posters also created a buzz on social media and made all the movie buffs await to know the plot of the flick. Big B shared the intriguing teaser of this thriller on his Twitter page on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri'…







Being a mystery thriller, 'Chehre' teaser gives us a glimpse of the plot… Amitabh Bachchan is seen questioning the justice system as the teaser starts off with the voice-over of Emraan Hashmi who doles out the criminal side off all the humans. He says how the innocent one is just someone who hasn't been caught for doing wrong. Coming to Amitabh ji, he speaks out, how the judiciary in the country gives rulings but not justice. In this flick, Big B will essay the role of an advocate and Emraan will portray the role of a business tycoon.

Here is the teaser of 'Chehre' movie… Have a look!





Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This flick will be released on 30th April, 2021…

Along with this movie, Big B is all set to entertain the audience with his 'Jhund' movie. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team. This movie will get released on 18th June, 2021.