Chiranjeevi’s Caravan Driver Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications

It is all known that the deadly disease Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the country. The second wave is showing off its prowess by attacking lakhs of people. Be it Tollywood or Bollywood, the film industry is once again facing a crisis with the lockdown mode. Well, many of the actors are also falling under the clutches of this novel virus. We have already witnessed Power Star Pawan Kalyan getting tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, there are reports that Chiranjeevi's caravan driver has breathed his last today due to Coronavirus complications.



Both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are upset with this news and are also concerned about the health conditions of other cast and crew of the Acharya movie. Well, recently Sonu Sood who is playing a prominent role in this movie was also tested positive and now the death of the caravan driver has made them take a break from the Acharya movie shooting.



As the shooting of this movie is almost complete, Ram Charan decided to do the last 10-12 days work later and now presently they are concentrating on the health of their movie members.



Acharya movie is being directed by ace director Koratala Siva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Even Ram Charan Teja is also playing an important role in this movie essaying the 'Siddha' role. Both father and son appeared in comrade avatars in the recently released poster and were in action mode with their intriguing looks. This movie is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner. It will hit the big screens on 13th May, 2021.



Along with Ram Charan, even Pooja Hegde will be seen as a cameo in this movie. Even the festive poster which showcased both father and son in Comrade avatars upped the expectations on the movie.