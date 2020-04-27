Coronavirus Outbreak: Kanika Kapoor Gets Notice From Lucknow Police

Lucknow: The Lucknow police pasted a notice at the house of the Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, urging her to record her statement. A day earlier, Kanika Kapoor had attempted to explain the controversy surrounding her COVID-19 positive test in March.





Kanika Kapoor has been charged under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). As per the notice sent to the Bollywood singer, she would have to report to the police station and record her written statement based on which Lucknow police would move forward in the case.

Kanika Kapoor had on Sunday posted her version of what took place on the popular social media platform, Instagram. Stating that she was at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with her parents, she clarified that no one who she came in contact with in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow had shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and had all tested negative.

Kanika Kapoor also clarified that there was no advisory at the time of her travel from UK which stated that she would have to quarantine herself. Therefore, she did not quarantine herself as she showed no ill health, the Bollywood singer's Instagram post said.

Kanika Kapoor added that she travelled to Lucknow to see her family on March 11 and that there was no screening for domestic flights at that time. She added in her Instagram post that on March 14 and 15 she attended a friend's lunch and dinner and clarified that she did not post any party. Moreover she was in absolute normal health, at the time she said.

Kanika Kapoor stated that she was tested on March 19 and when she was informed on the next day that she tested positive she chose to go to the hospital and was discharged after three negative tests. Her Instagram post further states that she has been at home for 21 days and thanks all the doctors and nurses who took care of her.