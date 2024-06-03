Parties anxious as people’s verdict draws near in Nellore dist

Nellore: Tension prevailing in Nellore district with just 48 hours left for the counting of votes, the situation more prevalent in Atmakur, Sarvepalli and Nellore Rural Assembly segments where the future of YSRCP and TDP candidates is hanging in balance.

It may be recalled that the ruling party has fielded sitting MLAs Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Sarvepalli and Mekapati Vikram Reddy from Atmakur Assembly segment, while senior politician and former Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy is contesting for Nellore rural constituency.

TDP has inducted its politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for Sarvepalli, while senior politician Anam Ramanarayana Reddy from Atmakur and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy from Nellore Assembly segment. Fierce fight was witnessed between the ruling and Opposition parties in these constituencies, particularly in Sarvepalli and Atmakur, as these elections might be the last for Somireddy and Anam as their political career will end if defeated. Regarding Nellore rural constituency, YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy was appeared on the verge of defeat in the beginning. To everyone’s astonishment, he picked up in the last moment making victory for TDP candidate Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy a mammoth task. There will be no surprise if he lost the election. However, Kotamreddy hopes to wine the election with a narrow margin of votes and with majority of postal ballots.

Interestingly, Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Sarvepalli), Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore rural) and Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurupet) are in the race of hattrick victory, who won twice in 2014 and 2019 elections. Meanwhile, TDP is trying to break the track record.

On the other hand, clear edge is being witnessed for TDP in Nellore city, Kovur, Udayagiri, Kavali, Kandukuru, Gudur and Venkatagiri, except Sullurupet (50/50 chances for TDP). YSRCP is hoping to sweep all Assembly segments including Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

It may be recalled that TDP, Congress and YSRCP each had registered a one-time massive victory in 1983, 1989 and 2019 by securing all the seats in the district. TDP and YSRCP are striving to restore the past glory, while Congress is just witnessing it political existence in the district.