Aquino Squadron steals the show at AFA drill contest

Hyderabad: The Aquino Squadron won the coveted inter-squadron drill competition and was declared Champion Squadron for Spring Term 2024.

At a splendid banner presentation ceremony held at Tejas Parade Ground, Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on Saturday, Squadron Cadet Captain AfridAfroz of Aquino Squadron received the prestigious banner from Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Commandant, AFA. The cadets of the Champion Squadron would have the exclusive privilege of wearing a lanyard on the left shoulder of the uniform during the subsequent semester.

The flight cadets and the under-trainee officers, with their immaculate drill and smart turnout, impressed the distinguished audience, which comprised all instructional staff and senior officers of the Academy. With the announcement of the Commandant’s Banner for overall performance, the curtains also came down on the competitions for the term keenly contested among six squadrons in a variety of disciplines, including physical training, sports, debate, quiz, manoranjan, cross country, camp, drill, and academics, which commenced in January this year.

The Commandant addressing the flight cadets, praised their qualities of competitive spirit, leadership, esprit de corps, and sportsmanship, which were integral to their success in various events.

He emphasised the significance of physical fitness and mental toughness in military life. “Building endurance and toughness is a slow and lifelong process,” he said. He also congratulated the instructors for their role in transforming the greenhorns and enabling them to meet the expected standards.