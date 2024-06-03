Tank Bund turns epicentre of Formation Day fete

Hyderabad: It was a feast for the eyes as the Tank Bund was lit with a spectacular light show besides brilliant performances by the artists, representing different forms of art from across Telangana, during the State’s decennial celebrations at the city’s iconic landmark near Hussain Sagar Lake.





Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy relished the performances by the artists following their visit to the stalls set up at the venue.



There was sight and sound. All roads led to the Tank Bund, as the city’s iconic landmark became the epicentre of decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day on Sunday evening. As dusk set in, the picturesque lake showcased a dazzling array of lights, leaving the viewers spellbound. The whole stretch of Tank Bund reverberated with myriad sounds and exhilarating events, which were a big draw. As the time ticked for the much-awaited carnival, people in droves flocked to the place to view the grand spectacle of all art forms. The buzzing place was dotted with stalls of self-help groups, handicrafts, handlooms, and all that jazz. Food stalls that bobbed up on the scene dished out Telangana savouries and State cuisine delicacies to tickle the taste buds of gastronomic buffs. All in all, it was an evening to remember and cherish for a long.





However, rain played a spoilsport, causing inconvenience to the revellers, most of whom were present along with their families. Earlier, tension also prevailed as some families of the Telangana ‘martyrs’ were prevented by security personnel from entering the venue of the event. Arguments broke out between families and the police, who were not allowed even after having been invited.







