Hyderabad student goes missing in US

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old female student from Hyderabad, India, has gone missing in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Authorities identified the missing student as Nitheesha Kandula, who attended Cal State University San Bernardino. Kandula disappeared on May 28, 2024, according to her family in Hyderabad. They reported her missing after losing contact with her during her studies in the United States.



This incident comes just weeks after another tragic case involving an Indian student in America. Mohammad Abdul Arfath, a 25-year-old from Hyderabad, went missing in late April in Cleveland, Ohio. Sadly, Arfath’s body was later discovered, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The Indian community in Los Angeles and Hyderabad has expressed deep concern over Nitheesha’s mysterious disappearance. They urge local authorities to accelerate their search efforts and investigation to locate the missing student safely.