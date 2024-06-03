Monsoon arrives early in AP, heavy rains forecast

Vijayawada: In a big relief from scorching heat and heatwaves, the southwest monsoon made an early entry in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Parts of the Rayalaseema region witnessed wind and rain. According to R Kurmanath, MD Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the monsoon will spread across the state in the next three days. Kurmanath said the state is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts due to the impact of the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off south Coastal AP and North Tamil Nadu. He said there is a possibility of the state receiving more than average rainfall in June.

With clouds being overcast, the day temperatures decreased in most parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and people felt a sigh of relief from scorching heat and suffocation. The state has been reeling under severe scorching heat with temperatures touching between 40 to 47 degrees in most parts of the state in the last few weeks. On Sunday, the temperature levels decreased to 33 to 40 degrees in most parts.

While Anaparthi in East Godavari district received 53.7 mm rain, Mummidivaram of Konaseema district got 47.7 mm rain, Punganuru of Chittoor district received 33 mm, Gandepalli of Kakinada 23.2 mm rainfall.