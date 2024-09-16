Deepika Padukone Chooses Hands-On Approach for Newborn Daughter

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed a baby girl, has decided to take a personal approach to parenting by opting out of hiring a nanny. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Deepika plans to follow a hands-on parenting style similar to that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also chose to raise her children without additional help.

Deepika’s decision comes as a surprise to many, given the usual trend among celebrities to hire nannies to assist with childcare. Instead, Deepika is committed to being actively involved in her daughter’s daily care. Sources close to the actress suggest that she wants to manage all aspects of her baby’s upbringing herself, reflecting her deep dedication to her new role as a mother.

This choice highlights Deepika’s desire to create a close and nurturing environment for her child. By taking on the responsibilities of childcare personally, she aims to balance her professional life with her family commitments. This approach aligns with her belief in providing a personal touch and ensuring her daughter receives direct, loving care.

As Deepika adjusts to this new phase of her life, her decision to forgo a nanny demonstrates her strong commitment to being a hands-on mother. It also underscores a growing trend among celebrities to prioritise personal involvement in their children’s lives, rather than relying on external help. This choice not only marks a significant shift in how she plans to manage her family life but also reflects her values and dedication to motherhood.