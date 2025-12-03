Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed in Ganga at Haridwar

The Deol family performed the final rituals for legendary actor Dharmendra as his ashes were immersed in the holy Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday, December 3. The ceremony was conducted quietly at the VIP ghat, with only close family members present, keeping the moment away from public attention.

Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen carrying the kalash containing their father’s ashes as priests guided them through the traditional rites. The family maintained complete privacy, ensuring the rituals were carried out with dignity and devotion. Security arrangements were in place around the ghat to avoid crowding and ensure the family could perform the ceremonies peacefully.

According to reports, Sunny and Bobby arrived in Haridwar earlier in the day accompanied by relatives, and the entire immersion ritual lasted nearly an hour.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons, passed away recently, leaving the film industry and millions of fans in mourning. Known for classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar, he was celebrated not just for his acting but for his humility, warmth and enduring connection with audiences across generations.