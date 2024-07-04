Live
Just In
Dheeraj Dhoopar wears pink sherwani for wedding track in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua': 'Style knows no gender'
Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has opted for an all-pink ensemble for the wedding track in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', saying wearing this colour is his way of showing that style knows no gender,
Mumbai: Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has opted for an all-pink ensemble for the wedding track in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', saying wearing this colour is his way of showing that style knows no gender,
Dheeraj had recently posted a picture of his look from the wedding track on the show that has had his fans go weak in the knees. He has set a new trend with his unconventional choice of colour.
He donned a beautiful bright pink coloured sherwani, a pink salwar and matching pink mojris for the wedding track in the show.
Speaking about the same, Dheeraj said: "I don’t think that colour should be associated with a particular gender. I love experimenting with my looks on screen and who said men can’t pull off pink?"
"Fashion is all about expressing yourself and breaking boundaries. Wearing pink is my way of showing that style knows no gender, and everyone should feel free to wear what makes them feel confident and happy," added Dheeraj.
In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for viewers to watch if Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) accepts Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) and Subhaan’s (Dheeraj) Nikah. Is Subhaan really in love with Ibaadat or is it for the sake of his Dua ammi (Raymon Kakar) that he is getting married to her?
'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.
Dheeraj is best known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and Karan Luthra in 'Kundali Bhagya'. He has also starred in shows like 'Behenein', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Sherdil Shergill', 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu', and 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg'.
Dheeraj has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.