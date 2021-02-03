Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back To Kangana Ranaut And Reacts To Her Comments On ‘Ri Ri’ Song

Bollywood ace actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Dijit Dosanjh for supporting Hollywood singer Rihanna. It is all known that, Rihanna has supported Indian farmers who are protesting on the streets against the new farm laws imposed by the Central Government. Swara Bhaskar, Diljit and Richa Chaddha welcomed Rihanna's support and dropped their supporting messages on social media. But Kangana Ranauat slammed all of them and said commented on Rihanna saying that she is a fool. She also commented on Diljit's "Ri Ri…" song and thrashed him for supporting Rihanna. On the other hand, even Dijit also reacted on Kangana's comments.

2 Rupees 😂 Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi..



Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an..



HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. https://t.co/jWOIOkoRoE — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Kangana Ranaut commented on Dijit's "Ri Ri…" song and said that it minimum takes one month for the prep up. Diljit reacted to her comment and said,

Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an..

HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna ..".

Ley Koi Tukk Banndi aa Teri ...



Na Koi Ser Na Pair ..



Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi 😂



Tu Kon an Yaar... Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar ..



Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA .. https://t.co/MX4hwmKZPS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Reacting to Kangana's 'Khalistani' comment, Diljit wrote,

Na Koi Ser Na Pair ..

Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi Face with tears of joy

Tu Kon an Yaar... Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar ..

Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA ..".

Oh Tera Kalli Da Ni Haiga DESH ...



Ki Ho Geya Tainu ...?



Kiney Bulekha Pa Ta Tainu ... ?



DESH SAREYA DA BHAI...



Hosh KAR Hosh ...



INDIA SADA V AA BHAI... 🇮🇳✊🏽



TU JA YAAR.. BORE NA KAR ... https://t.co/FyBkcM2h87 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

In this tweet, Diljit jotted down,

Ki Ho Geya Tainu ...?

Kiney Bulekha Pa Ta Tainu ... ?

DESH SAREYA DA BHAI...

Hosh KAR Hosh ...

INDIA SADA V AA BHAI...

TU JA YAAR.. BORE NA KAR ...".

Asi Bhai BHARAT DE NAAL AN.. 🇮🇳



Jo V Koi Galat Kar RIHA oh Gov. look Out Karugi.. Oh Ona Da Kam An..



Tu Te Mai Thodo decide Kara Ge ..



Mai Dekheya Tu Gilla Peen Pa Leni an Gal Da .. Teri Gal Mukdi ni..



Ja Yaar.. Baut Bore Kardi an Tu.. https://t.co/MpxWF50fdx — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Kangana further thrashed Diljit and asked him to apologise and consider himself as a true patriot. Diljit responded to this tweet and wrote,

Jo V Koi Galat Kar RIHA oh Gov. look Out Karugi.. Oh Ona Da Kam An..

Tu Te Mai Thodo decide Kara Ge ..

Mai Dekheya Tu Gilla Peen Pa Leni an Gal Da .. Teri Gal Mukdi ni..

Ja Yaar.. Baut Bore Kardi an Tu..".

Ley ...Eh Chaundi aa Bai Banda Ede Naal Sara Din Lagga Rahe 😂



Asi BHARTI AN 🇮🇳 Tu Kalli Ni Bharti..



Apna Answer Aap Hee Bana Ke Khush Ho JANDI aa 😂🤣



Avey Na Certificate Chaki Fireya Kar Ke Kali Tu Hee Desh Bhakt an..



🐑 Wolf Jaee Na Hove Tan 😂 https://t.co/3iqkQWL0MQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Kangana didn't stay calm and further reacted saying that Diljit won't accept that he is not a 'Khalistani'. Diljit also reacted in a funny way and wrote,

Asi BHARTI AN Flag of India Tu Kalli Ni Bharti..

Apna Answer Aap Hee Bana Ke Khush Ho JANDI aa

Avey Na Certificate Chaki Fireya Kar Ke Kali Tu Hee Desh Bhakt an..

Sheep Wolf Jaee Na Hove Tan".

Here is Dijit's "Ri Ri…" song which he tuned in half an hour to support Rihanna…

Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye ...

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. ❤️#RIRI #Rihanna https://t.co/SkyOBC8lLx



Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA ❤️❤️ @Thisizintense @raj_ranjodh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

He also wrote,

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. Red heart

#RIRI #Rihanna









Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA

@Thisizintense

@raj_ranjodh".

Hope this Twitter war stops and the issue gets settled soon…Diljit and Kangana are not ready to end this issue as a result, the war is turning uglier with harsh comments.