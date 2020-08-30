Disha Patani Mimicked The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Mash-Up Version Along With Her Cute Pets

Yashraj Mukhate's mash-up version of 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' serial's 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' dialogue is creating noise on social media and is making many B-Town celebrities to mimic it. We have already seen Kartik Aaryan's version and now, glam doll Disha Patani has also come up with her mimicking video and made us go awe…

Disha took to her Instagram and dropped the mimicking video and made us go jaw dropped…

In this video, Disha is seen mimicking the video of ''Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' along with her two pets… The cute expressions of Disha and her two pets made the video a worth watch.



Here is the original mash-up video of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' dialogue… This is crooned by young music producer Yashraj Mukhate. This video garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Armaan Malik, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Neeti Mohan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and a few others left their comments and complimented Yash for his awesome video.



Yash also wrote, "First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️"