Disha Patani Opens Up About The Present Tough Times Of Covid-19

Bollywood's glam doll is basking in the success of Salman Khan's 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai' movie which was released on the occasion of EID on 14th May, 2021 via Zee Plex OTT platform. Although the movie received mixed talk, this movie is the best entertainer of the lockdown period and is also garnering millions of views. Well, Disha Patani also spoke to the media about the present scenario. As we all know the country is facing bad times with the rapid spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 virus, Disha says she also faced rough times.

She spoke to the media about her lockdown experiences. "It has been a rough time for everyone. It is really painful to see so much suffering around you every time you wake up in the morning and see news or read the newspapers. I get calls from family, from my relatives and friends from various parts of the country and the world who keep a check on me. The conversation these days only revolves around what's happening around us and in the world."

She added, "There is not much you can do and you feel whatever you do will be a drop in the ocean. But if everyone contributes, then we can be an entire ocean. So it's time people reach out with help in full strength. Each one of us should also get vaccinated, and once we all do things will get back to being better over a period of time."

Through this interview, she urged people to get vaccinated to stay away from the deadly virus. Speaking about Disha Patani's work front, she will be next seen in KTina and Ek Villain Returns movies. The second one being an action thriller, it is being directed by Mohit Suri and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Krishnan Kumar under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. It has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria as the lead actors along with Disha.