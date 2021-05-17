Disha Patani Opens Up On Sharing Screen Space With Jackie Shroff In Radhe Movie

It is all known that Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai' movie is released a few days ago on the Zee Plex OTT platform. Keeping the present Covid-19 situation in mind, the makers have opted to go with the small screens and were successful in getting a huge response on the first day itself. Although the movie got a mixed talk, it turned into the best entertainer in this lockdown period. Well, glam doll Disha Patani is the lead actress in this movie and will be seen as Jackie Shroff's sister.

Off late, Disha Patani spoke to the media and opened on playing sister to Jackie in this movie. She said Jackie can be related to her sister than her younger brother. "No, I could not relate my brother with him because my real brother is 10 years younger to me. He is actually quiet and introverted like I am. In fact, I could relate my sister (Khushboo) with my on screen brother (Jackie) as she is a lot extroverted and cooler like him. Jackie Shroff is much cooler than me. He has that swag that nobody can match up to."



Earlier she also spoke about Jackie's energy levels. "His energy is unmatchable. He is humble, easy to work with, quick with his shots and a great actor. It is a learning experience working with him. He is just so cool to hang out with. I don't consider myself cool at all, but whenever I hang out with him, I feel cool. It doesn't matter if you are an introvert, because when you are with him, he does most of the talking. I feel I am more of an old soul. I feel comfortable with senior people around me, I feel that I connect more with them."



Well, speaking about the Radhe movie, this action thriller is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has Disha Patani as the lead lady. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.



The movie is released on 13th May, 2021. This movie is bankrolled by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit under the Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios banners. This movie is released on ZEE5 with its pay-per-view service on ZEEPlex.