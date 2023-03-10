Disha Patani Wows the Crowd with a Sizzling and Electrifying Dance Performance

Disha Patani's Scorching Dance Performance Sets the Stage Ablaze at The Entertainers Tour in Dallas

Disha Patani continues to captivate her fans and followers with her stunning fashion statements and sensational dance moves. The actor is currently touring for The Entertainers Tour with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others, showcasing her dazzling performances across the globe.

After Atlanta, Disha has now reached Dallas, Texas, and shared glimpses of her electrifying performance on her Instagram handle. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to do what she loves and thanked Dallas for a beautiful show. Her on-stage outfits oozed oomph and sex appeal, leaving the audience gasping for breath.

Her rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, commented on her post with admiration, and her colleague Mouni Roy praised her performance with heart emojis.

Apart from her performances, Disha also shared that she will be appearing in Dharma Productions' Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is currently filming for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya and will also be seen in Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also rumors of a sequel to Mohit Suri's Malang (2020), but nothing official has been confirmed yet.