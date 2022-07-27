Dobaaraa Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's New-Age Time Travel Concept Is All Interesting

Bollywood's young and talented actress Taapsee Pannu is all busy with a handful of movies. She is all concentrating on concept-based and female-centric movies and also picking different genre plots. At present, she is all ready to experience the audience with the edge-of-the-seat thriller Dobaaraa movie. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer as the release date is nearing and showcased a glimpse of this thriller drama…

Taapsee Pannu also shared the trailer on her Instagram and Twitter pages and treated her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab kuch. This storm brings with it a life-altering experience for Antara (literally). Watch Dobaaraa in cinemas on Aug 19. #Dobaaraa #DobaaraaOn19August #DobaaraaFilm #DobaaraaTrailer @pavailgulati @anuragkashyap10 @ektarkapoor @sunirkheterpal".

Going with the trailer, Taapsee and her family shifts to a new flat but experience some strange things. Actually, they get a bygone TV and it plays a crime story. But actually it's the story of the family which stayed in that flat years ago. Taapsee Pannu actually time travels and changes the story but she once again experiences the same incidents and reaches a psychologist. So, we need to wait and watch how will Taapsee chase the mystery and solve it!

Speaking about Dobaaraa movie, it is a new-age crime thriller and is helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It is their third collaboration after 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh'. This movie also has Pavail Gulati and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal under Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also the part of Shabaash Mithu, Jana Gana Mana, Alien, Blurr Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki. Well, 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and he replaced the filmmaker Rahul Dholakia due to his busy schedule! This movie is produced by Viacom 18 Studios banner. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket with all her stroke play! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their career in Cricket.

Dobaaraa movie will be released on 19th August, 2022 in the theatres!