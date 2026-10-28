Drishyam 3 Creates Box-Office Storm With ₹576 Crore Worldwide

Bollywood is currently enjoying the golden phase. After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar broke the records with its massive collection report, even Hanuman Ansh and Drishyam 3 turned into the icing on the cake with their impressive theatrical run. As of now, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 is still continuing its theatrical run and crossed Rs 550 crores at the box office.

Going with the latest collection report, this movie minted collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 4th Tuesday and witnessed 25% more occupancy than the 4th Monday. This made the India net to reach Rs. 371.20 crore and brings total India gross collections to ₹444.60 Cr. Finally, with the addition of overseas collection, the total piles up to 576.35 Cr and that too within 26 days.

Week 1 Rs. 245.50 cr

Week 2 Rs. 87.50 cr

Week 3 Rs Rs 28.85 cr

This movie has an ensemble cast of:

• Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar

• Tabu as Meera Deshmukh

• Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajeev Singh Tomar

• Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar

• Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar

• Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh

• Prakash Raj as Indrajith Shetty

• Mrunal Jadhav as Anu Salgaonkar

• Saurabh Shukla as Murad Ali Stream Indie Films

• Kamlesh Sawant as Laxmikant Gaitonde

It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the Panorama Studios banner. The plots of first two parts are well known and made us witness how Vijay protected his family from Tabu by hiding her son’s dead body in different places. Here, Vijay’s spontaneity and his intelligence are the biggest strengths of his character. Well, the first two parts were the remakes of Mohanlal’s Drishyam series. But this third part comes up with a different narrative and thus impressed the audience!