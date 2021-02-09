Dulquer Salman Welcomes Diana Penty As The Lead Actress Of His Next Movie

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Dulquer Salman is busy with his upcoming untitled movie which is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Being a Wayfarer Films production venture, it is tentatively titled as Production No 5. Well, the makers have roped in the Bollywood's ace actress Diana Penty as the lead lady and welcomed her to the cast. Even Dulquer Salman also dropped a welcome note on his Instagram and shared a pic from the sets of this flick.

In this post, Dulquer and Diana are seen holding the clap board… He also wrote a welcome note for Diana… "Welcome @dianapenty to our new film ! We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine !".

Well, Diana also replied and left her comment to the post, "Awww, thank you Dulquer! Super excited!

P.S. Best food EVER!! I think I've turned into an appam 🙄😆".

Diana Penty

Even Diana also dropped the same pic and wrote, "Cheers to new beginnings! 🥂

Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride 🎬☺️".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Farah Kunder, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Mukesh Chabra and a few others congratulated Diana…

Dulquer also spoke about this movie and doled out, "Extremely happy to announce our newest venture. This is Production No 5 from #Wayfarer Films. I get to join hands with the super talented Rosshan Andrrews and the dynamic writing team of Bobby-Sanjay. We have a delightful cast featuring a personal favourite of mine Manoj (K Jayan) ettan, the lovely Diana Penty and a long list of great talents".