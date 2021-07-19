Ek Duaa Trailer: All About Esha Deol's Fight For Gender Equality

Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol is once again making her come back with her upcoming movie 'Ek Duaa'. This time, she chose a gender equality subject and is seen as a mother of 2 children. Off late, the makers released the trailer of Ek Duaa movie and showed us a glimpse of the plot.



Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of Ek Duaa on his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team of this movie.

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "All the best Esha and Ram. Much love. #EkDuaa".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Esha Deol trying to buy groceries from a shop but the shop owner tells her to pay the debt. Even her husband also struggles to fulfil the needs of his family being a cab driver. They have a daughter and son, but Esha Deol aka Abida's mother-in-law yearns for another grandson. Abida's daughter is always ignored and faces gender equality problems. But her mother tries to give her all the love and happiness she deserves.

Well, how will Esha deal with the financial issues and make her family know the importance of a girl child will form the crux of the story. The film synopsis is "struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter Duaa, in a family that shuns the girl child."

Speaking about the movie Esha doled out, "When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat & me to start another innings as partners."

Along with sharing the trailer of his movie, Esha also shared a new poster of the movie on her Twitter page. Check it out!

Our film "Ek Duaa" premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on @VootSelect . Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas & blessings. ♥️🧿 Checkout the trailer here: https://t.co/fvrmk1ge2s pic.twitter.com/XBMxPxLHwF — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 19, 2021

Esha and her daughter are seen offering prayers to God in this poster.

Ek Duaa movie will be aired on VOOT Select OTT platform from 26th July, 2021. This movie is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and is produced by Esha Deol under her home banner Bharat Esha Films. This movie also has Barbiee Sharma and Rajveer Ankur Singh in other pivotal roles.