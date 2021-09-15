Ekta Kapoor Praises Kangana Ranaut For Her Stellar Performance In Thalaivii Movie

It is all known that Kangana Ranaut did the magic on the screen essaying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. Being the biopic of this ace actress turned politician, Thalaivii movie bagged the blockbuster status within a few days of release. Off late, ace filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also praised Kangana and the whole team of this movie penning down an heartfelt on her Instagram page.



Along with sharing a poster of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii movie, Ekta Kapoor also penned a long note appreciating Kangana and the whole team for their awesome work. She praised Kangana, Arvind Swami and the director for coming up with a superb movie and tags the movie as a must-watch film. "This is a post that's coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances. Director Vijay has brought out the best in every chatacter. Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo have excelled in their performances. The wizard of words Rajat Arora delivers a clap trap. The perfect ode to Jaya Lalitha.

Finally Kangna Ranaut - An actor par excellence. A league of her own Kangana is probably one of the few actors who not only gets into the skin of the character but takes the effort to physically transform herself with every role she plays. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself. Kangna has perfected every aspect of the era from the physical appearance, voice modulation, to feeling the humiliation that Jaya Lalitha felt and striking back. Kangna makes this film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year. So happy my friend to know an actor like you. Thalaivii is a must watch!!! @kanganaranaut @rajarjunofficial @arvind swamy".

Well, Kangana Ranaut also replied to this post and thanked the Boss lady Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Ekta Kapoor even the celebs like Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Prasoon Joshi also appreciated Kangana after watching the Thalaivii movie.

'Thaliavii' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Thalaivii is the biopic of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Kangana stepped into the shoes of the ace actress turned Chief Minister and showcased the ups and downs of her life. Well, the movie is released in theatres on 10th September, 2021. It is receiving an amazing response from the audience and stood as the best movie of the season.