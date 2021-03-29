Fatima Sana Shaikh Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

Well, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly in India and especially in Maharashtra. Only this state in the country is witnessing more than 30000 cases a day and 100 deaths too. Coming to Mumbai, this metropolitan city is also spread with many cases and even a few Bollywood stars are also getting in contact with this deadly virus. Off late, B-Town's glam doll Fatima Sana Shaikh is tested positive for this novel virus. She dropped an official note on her Instagram stories and asked her fans no to worry.









This post reads, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns."



Speaking about the work front of this Dangal actress, she was last seen in a multi-starrer Ludo movie. Next she will be the part Ajeeb Daastaans movie which is being directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. It has Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee and Tota Roy Chowdhury in other prominent characters.

Coming to the plot, this movie deals with four strangely contrasting stories which develop into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. It mainly focuses on what's wrong and what's right subject.