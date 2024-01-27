Fifth-grade student Awan Pookot is set to premiere at 74th Berlin festival

Fifth-grade student Awan Pookot, who gained fame for playing the childhood role of actor Tovino in the Malayalam blockbuster 'Minnal Murali,' is eagerly anticipating the premiere of Manoj Bajpayee's film 'The Fable' at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Pookot, who plays the son of Bajpayee's character in the film, expressed excitement about the screening at the prestigious festival in the 'Encounters' category. The film is only the second Indian film in the past three decades to make its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Pookot, a multi-talented youngster, is thrilled about the release and shared his delightful experience shooting with Bajpayee and others in the film.