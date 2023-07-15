First narration of ‘Bawaal’ left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming film 'Bawaal', has shared that the first narration of the film to her was about 30 minutes in length and at the end of it, she was left teary-eyed.

Taking the audience on a romantic journey across beautiful locales, both local and international, the love-story also promises an emotional rollercoaster between two individuals, Ajju (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) who couldn't be more different.

Speaking about the first time they were brought to hear out the script of Bawaal, Janhvi said: "When first I got narration of the script, it was some 30 minutes long and at the end of it I got teary. I also laughed in some parts," to which Varun Dhawan added, "When I got the narration I was emotional. Suddenly, in some parts from laughing it gets vulnerable too. Every time it was narrated to us, I got emotional. When your emotions are consistent throughout, that's when I feel it's the perfect script."

Directed by National-award winner Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. The film is set to drop on July 21 on Prime Video.