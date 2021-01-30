Flop Telugu heroine to romance Salman Khan

Pragya Jaiswal is a talented heroine who made her debut with Varun Tej's Kanche. The actress did impress with her performance skills in the movie but did not get any chances that helped her grow in her career. She is still looking for a big break. As per the latest reports, the actress is now riding high with an opportunity from Bollywood cinema.

If the reports are true, Pragya Jaiswal is going to be seen in Hindi film, that too alongside Salman Khan. The reports in the film Nagar reveal to us that Salman Khan is doing a film titled Anthim. The film unit approached Pragya for playing the leading lady in the film. Salman Khan will play a Sikh police officer in the film.

Pragya Jaiswal is reportedly given her nod to be a part of Salman's film and the official confirmation on the same will come out soon.

On the work front, Pragya is busy with Balakrishna's next film in Telugu. Boyapati Srinu is the film's director.