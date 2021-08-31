From ‘Salaam Namaste’ to ‘Mimi,’ shades of parenting

Parenthood is definitely an enriching and memorable journey for any couple, especially when it's their first baby. While every parent always dreams of becoming the perfect mom or dad to their newborn, at the end of the day parents are not born as perfect parents.

Here are some light-hearted, yet absolutely lovable shows and movies that show the different paths one takes to parenthood.

Mimi



Actress Kirti Sanon plays protagonist "Mimi", in an all-new avatar who aspires to become a popular actress someday. In an effort to fastrack her success, "Mimi" decides to earn a hefty amount of money from a deal to become a surrogate mother to a couple visiting India. The movie encapsulates her journey and the eventual hardships she faces as her life moves in a whole new direction than what was planned earlier. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and it also features Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak among others.

Firsts Season 6



Faced with an accidental pregnancy, actors Tara Alisha Berry and Karan Jotwani are now required to make important decisions about their future in Season 6 of "Firsts". Each episode unfolds the 'first' moments that an expecting couple experiences while showcasing the growing bond between the couple through the journey. The show will definitely take you down a memory lane to your pregnancy days and all those happy moments. All one-minute episodes are streaming on Dice Media channels for you to enjoy.

The Sky is Pink

This movie is a heart-warming love story of a married couple, nostalgically narrating the 25 years of their teenage daughter's life, who has now passed away. The film unveils the journey of this couple starring actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in an unexpected magical tale of two parents who bear a girl with a rare genetic condition that takes away her life. The parents work towards providing their daughter with all the different experiences possible as they also try to fulfill her wishes and dreams, all before the clock stops ticking.

Good Newwz



This is a hilarious tale of two married couples. Actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljeet Dosanjh are the couples who face difficulty in conceiving and the story unfolds with series of twists after they seek advice from doctors. As the story progresses, the couple ends up in a complicated situation after there is a big blunder at the doctor's end. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and it also features Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain, Anjana Sukhani, Faisal Rashid among others.

Salaam Namaste



This film released in 2005, is a love story starring Saif Ali Khan and Preeti Zinta. Preeti's character Ambar embraces the idea of becoming parents to their unplanned baby. While Saif plays the role of the father who is completely against keeping the baby initially, Preeti plays the mother who takes the decision to raise the child on her own regardless of her partner's decision. As the story moves forward, we see the pair eventually learning to respect each other as they excitedly work towards becoming parents to their child. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also featured Arshad Warsi, Tania Zaetta, Jugal Hansraj, Jaaved Jaffrey among others.