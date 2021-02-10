Ganapath Part 1: Here Is The First Look Of Kriti Sanon From This Action Thriller

Another action thriller from Tiger Shroff's kitty is getting ready… Being titled as 'Ganapath' the part one of this movie series will be released in 2022. Off late, the makers of this action thriller have dropped the first look poster and snippet video of the lead actress Kriti Sanon. This glam doll totally looked in a 'Badaas' avatar and made the short video a worth watch with her intriguing action pose. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon both of them shared the first glimpse of Kriti on their Instagram and created a noise on social media.

Tiger Shroff





In this short video we can witness the badaas avatar of Kriti Sanon… She is seen riding the bike and sported in a sleeveless crop top and ripped denim pants. Along with introducing Kriti Sanon's character, he also jotted down, "Khatam hua intezaar 😍 @kritisanon 💪

Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again 😍

#Ganapath #VikasBahl

Tiger even created a buzz on social media prior to the release of this snippet video…





Through this post, he kept all his fans waiting by dropping a small glimpse of the first look video of Kriti Sanon. Kriti was seen from the back riding the bike amid fire background. He also wrote, "सुना है मुड़ने वाली है कल सुबह ठीक 10:40 को 😍

#Ganapath #VikasBahl

Kriti Sanon





Kriti also dropped the same video and wrote, "Meet JASSI !! 🏍 🔥

Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff 💥 🤩! 💖 Can't wait for the shoot to begin!❤️ Lets KILL it! 💃🏻💃🏻

#Ganapath #VikasBahl

Ganapath part 1 movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl and will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vikas Bahl and Jackky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. banners.

Intrestingly Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon shared the screen space for 'Heropanti' movie which was a blockbuster. Hope this action thriller also turns into a blockbuster with its massive collections at the ticket window.