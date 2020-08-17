Global Prayer For Sushant: Shweta Singh Shows Off How Millions Of People Are Joining The 24-Hour Spiritual Prayer

Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is leaving no stone unturned in seeking justice for her dear brother… She is always staying active on social media and is gathering support from all corners of the world. She is making us reminisce our dear actor through a few throwback pics and videos. Off late, Shweta has dropped a few clicks of 'Global Prayer For SSR' and showed off how people are praying for Sushant Singh Rajput…





In this post, a few popular faces like Ram Dev Baba and other spiritual guru's are seen observing prayer of Sushant along with millions of his fans… She also requested people to join the global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for SSR. Shweta also wrote, "‪More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It's a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant".‬

Well as the time is passing a few shocking news about Sushant Singh and Rhea Chakraborty are coming out… A few hours ago, Times Now media has doled out that, a spiritual healer treated Sushant Singh in last November. He also said that Rhea contacted him and asked him to treat Sushant who was suffering from 'Depression'.

Further the Thane-based spiritual healer Mohan Sadashiv Joshi claimed that, he met Rhea and Sushant on 22, 23rd November, 2019 and treated Sushant. Mohan also added that, he had lunch with Sushant and Rhea on 23rd November, 2019. Well, we all need to wait for the truth to be out as CBI is enquiring the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 and made us go teary-eyed with his shocking decision.