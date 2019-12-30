Good Newzz First Weekend Collections, Overseas Box Office Report

Kareena Kapoor is back and how! Her latest release Good Newwz hit theatres last week and running to packed houses. The film is a thorough entertainer and positive word of mouth is helping draw more people to theatres. Good Newwz is steady at the box office since its release. Even though the movie opened to good reviews from critics, the collections were nothing to cheer about the first two days. However, Good Newwz first weekend collections went up by a whopping 20% on day three which happened to be Sunday.

So, how much did the movie collect in the first weekend? As per trade reports, Kareena's latest release Good Newwz collected a whopping 25 crores on Sunday alone taking the total to about 64 crores, the second best for Khiladi Akki, whose previous venture Mission Mangal had raked in 65 crores.

Good Newzz brings together Akshay and Kareena after a long time. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani play the other couple. The movie revolves around baby via IVF and the confusion caused by it. Good Newzz is worth watching and with New Year holidays around the corner, trade analysts believe that the collections would stay steady on week days. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Apoorva Mehta have produced the movie while Raj Mehta has directed the movie.

Here's Good Newwz overseas collection details as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh

#GoodNewwz - #Overseas - Day 1 + 2: $ 2.3 million [₹ 16.43 cr]... Key markets...

⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 1.06 mn

⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 378k

⭐ #UK: $ 246k

⭐ #ANZ and #Fiji: $ 300k