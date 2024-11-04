Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury

Bollywood star Govinda had an unfortunate incident on October 1, when he accidentally shot himself while handling a revolver at home. The bullet struck his foot, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, his condition was stable, and he was discharged on October 4. He is now resting at home and recuperating as advised by doctors.

Due to his recovery process, Govinda could not celebrate Diwali with his family and friends this year. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently shared a health update. In an interview, she told News18, “Sir ekdam thik hai. Unko rest karne bola hai, isliye iss saal Diwali wo nahi mana rahe. (Sir is doing well. He has been advised to take a rest, which is why he isn't celebrating Diwali this year).”

Sunita Ahuja added, “Toh sirf main bacchon ke saath Diwali mana rahi hun (I am celebrating Diwali with my kids)." Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, also provided an update to the media while attending a Diwali party. He mentioned that the actor's stitches have been removed and that he is steadily recovering. Yashvardhan even humorously remarked that his father would be back to his signature dancing moves in a few weeks.

When Govinda was hospitalized, he released an audio message for his fans to reassure them. He said, “Namahskaar, pranaam, Main Hoon Govinda. Aap sab logon ka aashirwaad aur maa Baap ka aashirwaad hai aur Guru ki Krupa ke wajah se. Mujhe jo goli lagi thi, who nikaal di gayee hai. Main dhanyawad deta hoon yahaan ke doctor kaa. Aadarniya doctor Agarwaal ji kaa aur aap sab logon ki praartahana jo hai. Aap logon ka dhanyawaad. (I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers).”

The actor, who last appeared in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja in a double role as Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh, has been focusing on his health.