Happy Independence Day: Akshay Kumar Wishes His Fans Along With His Bell Bottom Team

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day… All the Bollywood actors have wished their fans through social media and also inspired with their patriotic messages. Our dear Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram and dropped the 'Independence Day' wishes along with his 'Bell Bottom' co-actors Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.



In this post, Akshay is seen in all smiles posing along with Huma and Lara… Akshay is seen wearing a white sweat shirt and Lara is seen posing in a green outfit. Our dear Huma sported in orange outfit!!! All these three posed in 'Tiranga' colours… Alongside this post, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Happy Independence Day from Team #BellBottom.

Even Lara Dutta posted the same pic and wrote, "Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 from team #BellBottom !! @akshaykumar @iamhumaq @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @ranjitmtewari @deepshikhadeshmukh…"

Bell Bottom movie's plot is based on a true incident…This movie is going to be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment banners.