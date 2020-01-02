Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic engagement: Latter's bf Aly Goni reacts to the news

Everyone got surprised yesterday when Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya suddenly announced his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The two were rumoured to be dating each other for a while but had never openly revealed their relationship to the world. That is why when Hardik posted his engagement photos and videos yesterday, everyone was left surprised. While sharing their romantic pictures on a yacht, Hardik wrote, "'Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020."

As soon as the news broke out, many celebrities including Indian team captain Virat Kohli and other wished Hardik and Natasa for the happy news. And among those wished them is Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. While talking in an interview with Bollywood Life, Aly said, "I'm really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I've seen them together and they are adorable. I'm so ecstatic that they are getting married."

A month back, Natasa and Aly were seen doing a dance reality show together where they both appeared as an ex-couple. However, the duo was teased many times by their fellow contestants and judges for having feelings for each other. But looks like Natasa was already dating Hardik at that time and Aly and she was just doing well as friends. Not just Aly, even Hardik's rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela reacted to their wedding. She said, "Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love." The couple is back in the city after enjoying their romantic holiday in Dubai.