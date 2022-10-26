HBD Aayush Shamra: The Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie AS04 Is Out

Bollywood's young actor Aayush Sharma who is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today… On this special occasion, he celebrated his birthday in a gala event amid his close family members and friends. He also treated all his fans by announcing his 4th movie and also shared the teaser of this untitled movie!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Birthday par kuch Action Thrill toh banta hai Aap sabka pyaar hi hai meri pehchaan, Thank you all for your wishes Presenting my 4th #AS04 #AS04 Teaser out now! @aaysharma @_katyaayan_ @radhamohankesanapalli @srisathyasaiarts @dop_reddy @shamiraah28".

Going with the teaser, Aayush Sharma first is seen playing the guitar when others are seen pointing out him through the laser guns in a den. But then, he targets all of them holding the same laser gun and takes a toll on them.

Talking about the movie Aayush Sharma said, "AS04 is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift. The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me."

Tentatively titled as AS04, it is being helmed by Katyayan Shivpuri and is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Satya Sai Arts banner.

Even Arpita Khan also wished her dear husband with a beautiful birthday event glimpse…

The note reads, "Happy Bday Aayush. May the coming year be the bestest ever. A reel to celebrate the epic time that was had last night. Super fun time!!"

Aayush celebrated his birthday amid a few family members and friends in a gala event…