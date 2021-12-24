HBD Anil Kapoor: Sonam, Rhea And A Few Other Family Members Shower Birthday Love On This Ace Actor

Bollywood's ace actor Anil Kapoor aka Mr. India turned a year older today and on this special occasion all his dear children Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan dropped sweet birthday notes for their father along with dropping throwback childhood pics too. Even Arjun Kapoor also showered his love on his uncle with a sweet shaayari. Coming to Anil's brothers, Boney and Sanjay, they also wished him with all their love through their social media pages!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a few beautiful pics of Anil Kapoor along with herself and her dear hubby Anand. Even the throwback childhood pic is also a wonderful one! Along with these pics, she also wished her dad jotting down, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn't have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you're my heart, so you're always with me. Love you!"

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea shared the emotional bidaai pic from her wedding and wrote, "Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh shared a small video of AK VS AK show as it clocked one year today. He also wrote, "1 year of Vikramaditya Motwane's Ak Vs Ak.. I knew about the film since the Bhavesh Joshi days but never thought Vikram would end up making it with @anilskapoor.. when I realised it was happening I was very excited later I realised I'd be in the film to but didn't know what my role would be like… it had been a couple of years since we had completed and released Bhavesh and when I was back on set finally it was with the Vikram again but in a completely different environment and set of circumstances.. I was riveted when I first read the great script by Vikram and Avinash Sampath but honestly very nervous when I read my scenes.. fear makes you work harder and I worked a lot with Jeff Goldberg for weeks.. Vik was shooting the film in long single takes and the day we shot this scene was kinda surreal and very memorable.. Aditya Kanwar's prod design made me feel like I was in my own home! Hope you enjoy this scene and if u haven't seen Ak vs Ak it's on Netflix.. there's truly nothing else quite like it @netflix_in @anuragkashyap10".

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun shared a throwback pic with his dear uncle Anil Kapoor and wished him by jotting down, "Youth ka Khazana

Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna.

Sirf Evergreen hi nahin,

Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin.

He ages like fine wine

And makes all other actors whine.

Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor,

It's the curious case of Anil Kapoor!

P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!

@anilskapoor".

Sanjay Kapoor

Anil's younger brother Sanjay also shared a couple of pics and wished his bade bhai writing, "Happy birthday big brother ❤️ The Torch bearer of the family #inspiration".

Boney Kapoor

Boney wished Anil Kapoor sharing a pic from the Judaai sets i.e from 1995 and wrote, "This was on the sets of 'JUDAAI ' in 1995 When he was 39yrs of age & I was 40. Today in 2021 24 th December, he looks better & fitter as he celebrates his birthday. Many happy returns of the day, stay blessed & continue to look younger with every passing year".

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor…