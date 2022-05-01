HBD Anushka Sharma: Virat Kolhi Pens A Sweet Note And Showered Love On His Dear Wife

Bollywood's ace actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special day, Virat Kohli penned a sweet note and shared a few pics from the birthday bash… Even she thanked all and sundry for wishing her through her Instagram page…



Virat Kohli dropped a couple of beautiful pics from Anushka's birthday party and showered all his love on his dear wifey… In the first pic, he was seen posing with Anushka and the second pic is a group one as the couple posed with all their dear friends. Virat wished Anushka jotting down a sweet note, "Thank god you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma".

Anushka also dropped sweet words in the comments section "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)."

On the other hands, Anushka also penned a sweet note thanking all their friends and dear ones…

In these pics, she is seen having the delicious birthday cake… She looked beautiful wearing a floral printed gown! She wrote, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Neeti Mohan, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Patralekha, Esha Gupta, Saba Pataudi, Zareen Khan and a few others wished on her birthday through the comments section!

On this special day, she spoke to the media about her career… "I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

She also added, "So, my focus is on the quality of the films that I do. I'm always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now."

Speaking about her work front, she will be next seen in Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress… Anushka Sharma will step into the shoes of this ace cricketer and it will be produced under the production banner 'Clean Slate Filmz'. Chakda Xpress movie is being directed by Prosit Roy and the shooting has begun already!

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma…