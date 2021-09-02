HBD Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi And Other Mega Family Members Wished Him With Sweet Posts

Today being a special day for all the Pawan Kalyan fans, the makers of his upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak have dropped the title track and treated all his fans. On the other hand, he is also receiving special birthday wishes from all his family members and fans. His big brother Chiranjeevi shared a beautiful picture and wished him with a sweet post.



Chiranjeevi Konidela

Chiranjeevi shared a couple of beautiful pics along with his dear brother Pawan Kalyan. These pics were clicked on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday and Raksha Bandhan. Both looked great together and happy too!

Naga Babu Konidela

To The Red of My Blood Dear Brother #PawanKalyan I always was a fan of the Spark in You 2 enlighten the Life's of Downridden fellow beings. Now Am Proud to see that Spark turning into Fire & spread like wild fire 2 All our #janasainikas 2 Fight 4 Rights & Thrive#HBDJanasenani pic.twitter.com/BeviB6JI1I — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 2, 2021

Through this video, Naga Babu showered all his love on his dear brother Pawan Kalyan. It showcased all the beautiful throwback pics of the Mega brothers and treated all the fans of the Mega family. Naga Babu also jotted down a heartfelt wish on this special occasion and wished his brother with all his love! "To The Red of My Blood. Dear Brother #PawanKalyan I always was a fan of the Spark in You 2 enlighten the Life's of Downridden fellow beings. Now Am Proud to see that Spark turning into Fire & spread like wild fire 2 All our #janasainikas 2 Fight 4 Rights & Thrive #HBDJanasenani".

Sai Dharam Tej

Niharika Konidela

Niharika shared a beautiful pic with her dear babai and wrote, "Happy birthday Kalyan Babai! Your words make us believe that there is going to be a better tomorrow. Truly inspirational! Always by your side!

Panja Vaishnav Tej

Allu Arjun

Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pPlWr3u34S — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2021

Allu Sirish

Happy birthday to the Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPSPK — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2021

Even other Tollywood celebs also wished our dear Power Star on this special occasion… Take a look!

Pragya Jaiswal

Happiest birthday @PawanKalyan Sir..Wishing you health, happiness & a year filled with memorable moments ✨💫#HappyBirthdayPSPK — Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) September 2, 2021

Ram Potheneni

Wishing our Janasenani @PawanKalyan garu a very happy birthday! Love n Respect.#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 2, 2021

Sree Mukhi

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan's work front, he will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak which also has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. He is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's untitled project.

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan…