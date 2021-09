HBD Shabana Azmi: Best Dialogues Of This Veteran Actress Which Prove Her Mettle

Bollywood's veteran actress Shabana Azmi needs no introduction. Today is a special day for all her fans as she is celebrating her 71st birthday turning a year elder. Being a powerhouse of talent, she gave her best on the screens and proved her mettle with her awesome screen presence.

Shabana Azmi is the daughter of popular poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi. This ace actress made her debut in 1974 and acted in more than 100 movies. She also appeared in foreign films like John Schlesinger's Madame Sousatzka, Nicholas Klotz's Bengali Night, Roland Joffe's City of Joy, etc.

Coming to her best movies, Umrao Jaan, Earth, Godmother, Paar, Bhavna, Khandhar, Arth, Swami, Ankur, Neerja and Tehzeeb stand as classics in Bollywood.

Well, on this special day, we have collated the best dialogues of Shabana Azmi… Take a look!

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

"Zindagi bhi ajeeb hai na ... jab aap jeena chahte hai, toh jeene nahi deti... aur jab jeene ki sari khwaish chhod dete hai, tab kehti hai jeeyo".

Godmother (1999)

"Tum logon ne mere pe vishvas kiya aur maine tumhare saath vishvasghat kiya... tum logon ne meri jai-jai-kaar ki aur maine tumhari peeth mein chura bhaunka"

Neerja (2016)

"Humare mein bhaiyo ko veer bolte hain. Veer ko behenein rakhi bandhti hain taaki wo unki raksha karein. Beheno se to koi nahi kehta raksha karne ko. Maine use kabhi nahi bataya, pata nahi kaha se usne sabke liye jeena seekh liya."

Avtaar (1983)

"Pachtave ke ek aasoon se... saare gunaah bhagwan bhi maaf kar deta hai".

Muqaddar Ka Badshaah (1990)

• "Jab aulad ki zindagi ka sawaal ho... toh maa din aur raat nahi dekhti".

• "Jorishta swarth ke dhaago se bandha h, uske toot jaane mein koi harj nahi".

• "Ek patni apni pati ke liye apne armaano ka khoon toh kar sakti ha, lekin ek maa apni aulad ki khushi ke liye sari duniya se takra sakti hai".

Fakira (1976)

"Sharafat se baat karo taaki main tumhe sharafat se jawaab de sakon".

Main Azaad Hoon (1989)

"Jism ki maut insaan ki maut nahi hoti".

Happy Birthday Shabana ji…