Hilarious Trailer Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'…

We have already witnessed the rib-tickling comedy wala 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' on the big screens. Now, it's the turn of this movie's sequel 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. This Hitesh Kewalya directorial is based on the theme 'Homosexual' which makes two young boys Karthik and Aman fall for each other.

Ayshmaan and Jitendra Kumar are the lead actors in this movie which has Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Pankhuri Awasthy in important roles. The makers of this movie have dropped the hilarious trailer on social media a few minutes back… Have a look!





This trailer makes us witness the true love between Kartik and Aman. Along with the comedy sequences, the struggle of this pair is witnessed on the screen. With the family pressure, Aman becomes ready to marry a girl which makes Kartik fight for his love. The emotional bonding between the family and two lead actors along with the awkward reaction society members make us realize the real situations of homosexual people.

Well, Ayushmann has made his mind to show off the world about the struggle of such people on screen and made a great attempt. We need to applaud the director Hitesh for bringing such subject on to the big screens.

Here is another poster from the movie… Have a look!





Ayushmann is seen along with Jitender on the horse along with bridegroom's father and mother.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' is been produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma under T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions banner.

All we need to wait is for 21st February to witness the hilarious plot of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'… Hope this movie brings a broad change in the minds of parents…